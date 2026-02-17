Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $371.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 374,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 775.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 97,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 117,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,761,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,218. This trade represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $51,795,360. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

