Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Coinbase Global stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.29 and a 200-day moving average of $282.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,466.75. This trade represents a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 578,014 shares of company stock valued at $111,392,947 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $268.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.18.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

See Also

