Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Coinbase Global stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.
Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.
Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.9%
NASDAQ:COIN traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.29 and a 200-day moving average of $282.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 3.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,466.75. This trade represents a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 578,014 shares of company stock valued at $111,392,947 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $268.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.18.
Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Retail customers accumulating crypto — Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said retail users are buying the bitcoin/ethereum dip, and platform data show customers increasing BTC/ETH holdings. That retail “diamond hands” message supports confidence in volume recovery and user engagement. Coinbase Retail Users Buying Bitcoin Dip — CEO Says ‘They Have Diamond Hands’
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue diversification praised — recent coverage highlights Coinbase’s push into subscription, custody and new products as a path to lower reliance on transaction fees, a constructive narrative for longer‑term margins. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN): Revenue Diversification Efforts Applauded
- Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin adoption trend — a global survey shows stablecoins becoming everyday money, bolstering addressable market for Coinbase’s custody, trading and product initiatives around USD‑pegged tokens. From paychecks to purchases, stablecoins are becoming everyday money, finds global survey
- Positive Sentiment: Political/industry influence — reports that Coinbase-backed political spending (a crypto super PAC) is scaling up may help the company shape regulation and policy outcomes favorable to its business. Ripple, Coinbase Powered Crypto Super PAC Gears Up For Midterms With A War Chest Of $190 Million
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary — multiple outlets (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) are parsing a soft Q4 and the strategic playbook; these pieces provide trading ideas but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Coinbase Global Posts a Soft Q4 Earnings: Here’s How to Play the Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/crypto microstructure notes (ETH premium, exchange flows) indicate elevated volatility; useful for traders but mixed for long‑term outlook. Ethereum Coinbase Premium Jumps – Is US Selling Pressure Finally Fading?
- Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut price target to $170 and moved to neutral — an analyst downgrade narrows implied upside and can sap momentum among institutional holders. Mizuho Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 miss and net loss — Coinbase reported weaker revenue and an EPS miss (net loss), underscoring near‑term pressure from lower transaction volumes. These are concrete fundamentals that justify caution. Coinbase Global Posts a Soft Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — coverage noting large insider sales by executives raises governance/conviction questions for some investors. What Does Coinbase’s CEO Know That You Don’t?—$545M Sold, 88 Sells, 0 Buys
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/PR friction — CEO comments on stablecoin rewards and related pushback highlight regulatory sensitivity that could affect product rollout or legislative risk. Coinbase CEO: Stablecoin Rewards Ban Would Be ‘More Profitable’ for the Exchange
About Representative Cisneros
Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
