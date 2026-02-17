Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Leonardo stock on February 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/30/2026.

Leonardo Trading Down 1.5%

FINMF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. 10,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573. Leonardo S.p.a. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo

About Representative Cisneros

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leonardo stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo S.p.a. ( OTCMKTS:FINMF Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.A., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter market as FINMF, is an Italian multinational specializing in aerospace, defense and security. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products, including helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, defense electronics, space systems and cybersecurity solutions. Leonardo serves both civil and military clients, providing integrated platforms and support services for complex missions and operations worldwide.

Within its aerospace segment, Leonardo produces tiltrotor and multirole helicopters under the AgustaWestland brand, as well as advanced trainer and transport aircraft.

