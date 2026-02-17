Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.94 and last traded at $43.5440, with a volume of 1988814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRE. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 67,699 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

