RCM Technologies, Inc. $RCMT Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in RCM Technologies by 44.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 1,241.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RCMT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RCM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

RCMT stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

RCM Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: RCMT) is an information technology consulting firm that specializes in delivering secure, enterprise-level technology solutions. The company’s core offerings include IT infrastructure design and integration, data center modernization, cloud migration and management, cybersecurity services, and digital collaboration platforms. RCM Technologies serves clients across federal and commercial markets, tailoring its services to meet the strict security and compliance requirements of government agencies as well as the performance and scalability needs of private-sector organizations.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Dresher, Pennsylvania, RCM Technologies has built a reputation for end-to-end project delivery, from initial assessment and design through implementation and ongoing managed support.

