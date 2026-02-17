Rarible Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Rarible has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $609.77 thousand worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rarible has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 21st, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,488,928 tokens. The Reddit community for Rarible is https://reddit.com/r/0 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rarible is rari.foundation/blog. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RARI is the native cryptocurrency for the Rarible protocol, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. It empowers token holders with decision-making rights, enabling them to propose ideas and vote on platform upgrades. Rarible is a community-owned marketplace for creating, trading, and collecting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and supports multiple chains like Ethereum, Tezos, and Flow. RARI tokens can be earned by participating on the Rarible platform and are used for curating content and participating in governance. The token’s role in governance allows holders to influence the development and operational aspects of Rarible. Rarible was established by Alex Salnikov and Alexei Falin, and is based in New York.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

