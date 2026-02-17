RAMP Tops 24 Hour Volume of $336.00 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $18.13 million and $336.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.Telegram, Discord, Medium, Github, Reddit”

