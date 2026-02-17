Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 107.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Qualitas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Qualitas alerts:

About Qualitas

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector. Qualitas is based in Melbourne, Australia with an additional office in Sydney, Australia. It operates as a subsidiary of Qualitas Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.