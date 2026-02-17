Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 107.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
Qualitas Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.18.
About Qualitas
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qualitas
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.