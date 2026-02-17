QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. QDM International had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 55.92%.
QDM International Price Performance
QDM International stock remained flat at $45.33 on Tuesday. QDM International has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a PE ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 9.96.
About QDM International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QDM International
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.