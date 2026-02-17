QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. QDM International had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 55.92%.

QDM International Price Performance

QDM International stock remained flat at $45.33 on Tuesday. QDM International has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a PE ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 9.96.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

