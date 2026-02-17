Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,672 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.34% of OUTFRONT Media worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 448,993 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,925,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,063,000 after acquiring an additional 758,952 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 10.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,888,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 275,023 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,264,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,185,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 179,902 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $276,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,642.35. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

