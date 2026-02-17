Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Carvana were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Carvana by 40.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $343.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $148.25 and a 12-month high of $486.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carvana from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $360.00 target price on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.27.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.50, for a total transaction of $17,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 100,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,283,141. This trade represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 30,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.34, for a total transaction of $12,381,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,478,014.82. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 420,351 shares of company stock worth $179,589,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Featured Stories

