Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Short Interest Update

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,455,957 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 9,732,038 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,298,060 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.The company had revenue of $349.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $59,413.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,518.63. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $494,672.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,035,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,574,483.72. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,392 shares of company stock worth $44,460,801. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,301,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,753,000 after buying an additional 360,207 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 31.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after acquiring an additional 99,706 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 365,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.95.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

