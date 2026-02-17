Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH Shares Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the quarter. Porch Group comprises about 1.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Porch Group worth $16,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Porch Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PRCH. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 24,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $234,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,135.80. This represents a 17.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,216 shares of company stock valued at $553,129. 23.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.20 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.13 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company’s platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

