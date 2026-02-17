Pocket Network (POKT) Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $15.43 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 26th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 2,376,844,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is pocket.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

