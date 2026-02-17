PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 61,202 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $38,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,466,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,272,000 after purchasing an additional 122,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,705,000 after buying an additional 2,004,643 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 573.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,537,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91,563 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 810.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. The trade was a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $139.09 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $143.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Featured Articles

