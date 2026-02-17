PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 40,044 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,044 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $56,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after buying an additional 219,598 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

