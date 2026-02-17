PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 436.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.75%.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

