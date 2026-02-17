PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,754 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $68,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.47.

Shares of GD opened at $347.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

