PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $65,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,863,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.49. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $210.32.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

