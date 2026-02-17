PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $36,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,096,000 after buying an additional 94,645 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 246.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,537 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,061,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $229.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.08.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,662.79. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,885.80. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,088 shares of company stock worth $27,212,340. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho set a $235.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

