PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF $FLSP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $31,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Performance

FLSP stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.01. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Profile

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives. FLSP was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

