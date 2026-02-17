PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,100 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $39,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Welltower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Loop Capital set a $196.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.04. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.