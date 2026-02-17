Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Insider Sells £20,186,465.76 in Stock

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) insider David Zruia sold 450,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,478, for a total transaction of £20,186,465.76.

Plus500 Trading Down 5.6%

PLUS opened at GBX 4,451 on Tuesday. Plus500 Ltd. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,464 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,974. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,948.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,433.52.

Plus500 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,304.67.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

