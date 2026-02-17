Pippa Lambert Acquires 230 Shares of Aviva (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 632 per share, with a total value of £1,453.60.

On Thursday, January 15th, Pippa Lambert acquired 214 shares of Aviva stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 679 per share, for a total transaction of £1,453.06.

On Monday, December 15th, Pippa Lambert bought 222 shares of Aviva stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 662 per share, with a total value of £1,469.64.

Shares of AV traded up GBX 2 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 627.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,313,572 shares. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 390.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 510.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 661.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 662.10.

Aviva ( LON:AV ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 21.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Aviva had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aviva plc will post 46.4942529 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 760 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 687 to GBX 671 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 735 to GBX 725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 711.20.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

