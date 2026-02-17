Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $190.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.51.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

