Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 61,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 725% from the previous session’s volume of 7,400 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $11.2550.

Oxford BioMedica Trading Down 3.9%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford BioMedica is a clinical-stage gene and cell therapy company headquartered in Oxford, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of lentiviral vector delivery systems for use in treating serious diseases. Its proprietary LentiVector® platform underpins both in-house development programs and third-party collaborations, enabling the stable integration of therapeutic genes into target cells.

In its research pipeline, Oxford BioMedica is advancing candidates across ophthalmology, neuroscience and oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.