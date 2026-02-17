Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,101 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 7,468 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

OXBR stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the third quarter worth $32,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) is a reinsurance holding company that provides capital solutions and risk-sharing arrangements to insurance carriers. Its core business centers on offering treaty reinsurance and structured transactions designed to help insurers manage underwriting exposures and optimize their capital efficiency. By leveraging tailored financing structures, Oxbridge Re enables clients to transfer segments of their in-force life and health insurance portfolios, freeing up capital for growth or other strategic initiatives.

The company’s products and services include quota share reinsurance, coinsurance, and loss portfolio transfers, each crafted to address specific balance sheet and earnings targets of cedents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.