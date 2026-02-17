Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 5.9% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 508,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $142,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 83,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $160.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.25. The stock has a market cap of $460.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.43.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

