Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,145 Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cavco Industries by 1,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVCO. Zacks Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Cavco Industries to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. CJS Securities raised Cavco Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cavco Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In related news, Director Steven W. Moster acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $456.23 per share, with a total value of $136,869.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,740.48. This represents a 11.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Boor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.00 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,890. The trade was a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $866,592. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $590.38 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.53 and a 52 week high of $713.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $606.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.00 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $580.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.37 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.