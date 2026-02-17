Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $131,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 294.7% in the first quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,454,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $322,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on META. Arete Research set a $718.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $754.00 to $849.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.50.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of META opened at $639.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $692.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Key Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.28, for a total value of $358,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,330.36. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.19, for a total transaction of $342,869.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,702.62. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,696. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

