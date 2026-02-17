ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Head to Head Analysis

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) and ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 40.1%. ONEX pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Point Credit pays out 884.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONEX pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eagle Point Credit and ONEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 2 3 1 2.83 ONEX 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eagle Point Credit presently has a consensus target price of $7.46, indicating a potential upside of 78.22%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than ONEX.

19.5% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ONEX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONEX has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and ONEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit 12.33% 13.47% 8.14% ONEX 56.15% 5.09% 3.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and ONEX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $179.77 million 2.94 $85.49 million $0.19 22.03 ONEX $649.00 million 8.28 $303.00 million $6.21 12.61

ONEX has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit. ONEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Point Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats ONEX on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

About ONEX

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.