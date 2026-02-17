OAKMONT Corp Sells 2,042 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

OAKMONT Corp lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 12.3% of OAKMONT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OAKMONT Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Robbins Farley raised its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $518.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $553.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa America raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

