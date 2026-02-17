Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $132,238,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in MP Materials by 19,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,987,000 after buying an additional 2,003,091 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,589,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,962,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $24,231,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,105,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,889,437.10. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,288,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,960. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 971,557 shares of company stock valued at $61,630,802 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. William Blair started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MP Materials Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.69 and a beta of 1.60.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

