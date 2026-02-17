NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 6,470 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 0.6% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in RTX by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and defense-driven optimism — Social chatter and data summaries highlight an earnings beat driven by higher defense spending and a solid aerospace/missiles backlog that supports revenue visibility and guidance. This is the main bullish catalyst behind analyst upgrades and investor interest. Read More.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

RTX opened at $199.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.12. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $206.48. The stock has a market cap of $268.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

