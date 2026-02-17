NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Acquires Shares of 4,790 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $780,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $366.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $380.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

