Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after William Blair upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.35. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.3050, with a volume of 437,762 shares.

NMRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $6.00 target price on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siren L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 6,288,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,512,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 776,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 481,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $572.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

