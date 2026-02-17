Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after William Blair upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.35. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.3050, with a volume of 437,762 shares.
NMRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $6.00 target price on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.
The company has a market cap of $572.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.
Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.
Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.
