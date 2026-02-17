Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Short Interest Up 40.2% in January

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 580,385 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 413,887 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 496,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NLOP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOP. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the second quarter worth $1,979,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLOP opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Net Lease Office Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $6.75 dividend.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) is a real estate investment trust organized to acquire and manage single-tenant office properties subject to long-term net leases. The company seeks to generate stable, contracting cash flows by entering into sale-leaseback transactions and investment-grade lease agreements with corporate tenants. NLOP’s portfolio is intended to provide investors with exposure to a diversified base of office assets while retaining the structural benefits of net lease arrangements.

The REIT’s business model centers on acquiring office buildings that are leased to creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases, whereby the tenant is responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.