Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Short Interest Up 40.2% in January

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 580,385 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 413,887 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 496,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NLOP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance
NYSE NLOP opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $34.53.
Net Lease Office Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $6.75 dividend.
Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) is a real estate investment trust organized to acquire and manage single-tenant office properties subject to long-term net leases. The company seeks to generate stable, contracting cash flows by entering into sale-leaseback transactions and investment-grade lease agreements with corporate tenants. NLOP’s portfolio is intended to provide investors with exposure to a diversified base of office assets while retaining the structural benefits of net lease arrangements.
The REIT’s business model centers on acquiring office buildings that are leased to creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases, whereby the tenant is responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Net Lease Office Properties
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.