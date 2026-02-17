NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $803.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $764.16 and a 200 day moving average of $668.40. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,920. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

