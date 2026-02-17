NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $195.27 Million Position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,032,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140,191 shares during the period. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for 1.5% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC owned 12.09% of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF worth $195,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 541.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HODL opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $35.76.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency. HODL was launched on Jan 4, 2024 and is issued by VanEck.

