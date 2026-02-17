NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,793 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fastenal worth $32,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 197.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 71.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $705,449.16. Following the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,500. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of FAST opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

