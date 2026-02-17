NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 75,422 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,422 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 31.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed an EPS beat (reported $1.81 vs. $1.65 consensus) even though revenue missed—earnings strength and improved profitability metrics support earnings quality and capital returns, a constructive signal for investors assessing bank fundamentals.

Citi’s equity research remains active — the bank’s analysts downgraded Mattel (MAT) this week, illustrating ongoing broker-dealer/research activity that can support fee revenue but has limited immediate impact on Citi’s own stock. Neutral Sentiment: Technical / valuation context: Citi trades with a mid-teens P/E and sits below its 50-day moving average but above its 200-day average — mixed technicals that may keep trading range-bound absent a macro catalyst.

Shares of C opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.Citigroup’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

