NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 103,963 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,963 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $7,976,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,231.37. This trade represents a 86.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 793,163 shares of company stock valued at $127,920,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $183.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $186.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.68. The firm has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

