NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $41,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,923,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 327,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $299.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.59.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,586,960. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total transaction of $295,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 95,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,977.33. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 56,475 shares of company stock valued at $18,505,486 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

