NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 75,791 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 89.2% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

