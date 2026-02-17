NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 75,791 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 89.2% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: ByteDance says it will add safeguards to Seedance 2.0, which lowers the near-term risk of continued unlicensed use of studio content and reduces exposure for Disney while its legal claims proceed. ByteDance says it will add safeguards to Seedance 2.0
- Positive Sentiment: ByteDance has moved to limit features of its Seedance AI video tool after Disney’s legal threat — a development that can be read as a de‑escalation reducing immediate IP infringement risk. ByteDance moves to limit AI video tool following Disney legal threat
- Positive Sentiment: Disney’s studio business continues to drive revenue — the company was the first studio to pass $1B global YTD at the box office, which supports content-monetization and licensing outlooks. Disney First Studio To Pass $1B WW YTD
- Positive Sentiment: Strong theme-park demand and premium add-ons (e.g., sold‑out skip-the-line options) point to pricing power and ancillary revenue growth for Parks & Experiences. Disney’s Most Expensive Skip-the-line Option Sells Out
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators (including Jim Cramer) are talking up Disney’s core strengths, which may influence sentiment but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Jim Cramer on Disney
- Neutral Sentiment: Lifestyle and travel pieces highlighting resort demand and dining experiences underscore brand strength but are incremental to near-term earnings. Why the Swan Reserve Is the Smartest Stay
- Negative Sentiment: Disney sent a cease-and-desist letter accusing ByteDance of using Disney characters to train Seedance 2.0 without permission — this escalates legal risk and could lead to litigation costs or prolonged disputes. Disney sends cease-and-desist to ByteDance
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights the high stakes (large content value at risk) in the dispute with ByteDance; protracted battles or imperfect remedies could pressure margins or require new licensing strategies. Disney Fights Against TikTok Parent’s AI Video Model
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report Disney’s legal warning to ByteDance, keeping the dispute in headlines — near-term volatility in the stock could persist while outcomes remain uncertain. Disney sends legal warning to ByteDance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Walt Disney Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
