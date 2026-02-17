NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,863 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $23,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fox Advisors reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.1%

APH stock opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

