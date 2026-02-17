NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 168,825 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,825 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 0.6% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $79,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,510,615,000 after purchasing an additional 773,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,152,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,583,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $411.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $455.50. The stock has a market cap of $463.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $320.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.