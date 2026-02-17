NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 132,055 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,055 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $30,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of KO stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.