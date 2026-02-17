NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,502 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $905.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $919.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $825.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This trade represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $916.86.

Positive Sentiment: Technical and analyst optimism: A Zacks note highlights a hammer candlestick pattern and upward analyst earnings revisions, suggesting the stock may have found support and could attract buyers if momentum continues. Read More.

Technical and analyst optimism: A Zacks note highlights a hammer candlestick pattern and upward analyst earnings revisions, suggesting the stock may have found support and could attract buyers if momentum continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish macro/research calls on Asia: Goldman research saying South Korea and Japan should continue to outperform supports fee and trading revenue upside from Asia-focused clients and institutional flows. That strength can boost Goldman’s markets and investment banking businesses. Read More.

Bullish macro/research calls on Asia: Goldman research saying South Korea and Japan should continue to outperform supports fee and trading revenue upside from Asia-focused clients and institutional flows. That strength can boost Goldman’s markets and investment banking businesses. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Research-driven product/newsflow: Goldman’s publication of sector calls (e.g., naming “strong buy” energy stocks) and active analyst notes keep client engagement and trading commissions elevated—a steady positive for revenue. Read More.

Research-driven product/newsflow: Goldman’s publication of sector calls (e.g., naming “strong buy” energy stocks) and active analyst notes keep client engagement and trading commissions elevated—a steady positive for revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small opportunistic stakes in India: Goldman purchased ~Rs 22 crore of Aye Finance after its muted listing—suggests selective participation in India IPOs/secondary flows but not a material capital commitment. Read More.

Small opportunistic stakes in India: Goldman purchased ~Rs 22 crore of Aye Finance after its muted listing—suggests selective participation in India IPOs/secondary flows but not a material capital commitment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary on markets: CEO David Solomon saying the tech sell-off is “too broad” frames Goldman’s market-view for clients and may reassure investors on the firm’s risk-readiness, but it’s not a direct earnings catalyst. Read More.

CEO commentary on markets: CEO David Solomon saying the tech sell-off is “too broad” frames Goldman’s market-view for clients and may reassure investors on the firm’s risk-readiness, but it’s not a direct earnings catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Several top executives sold roughly $28M of GS stock last week, which can spook short-term traders even if sales are routine or for diversification; investors will watch for follow-up filings and context. Read More.

Insider selling: Several top executives sold roughly $28M of GS stock last week, which can spook short-term traders even if sales are routine or for diversification; investors will watch for follow-up filings and context. Read More. Negative Sentiment: DEI policy revision and political/legal sensitivity: Goldman plans to remove race, gender identity and sexual orientation as explicit hiring/board factors amid rising legal and political risks. That reduces regulatory/legal exposure but could create reputational/headline risk with some clients/employees—a potential near-term drag on sentiment. Read More.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

