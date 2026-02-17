Navcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $55.94 thousand worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00034432 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00028982 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,784.71 or 0.42491236 BTC.

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,080 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is nav.io. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, BitcoinTalk, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

