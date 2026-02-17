NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 692.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 690 to GBX 765 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 730 to GBX 750 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 612.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 644.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 587.36. The company has a market cap of £48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 380.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 705.40.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 660 per share, with a total value of £3,102. Also, insider Yasmin Jetha bought 181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 660 per share, with a total value of £1,194.60. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,281 shares of company stock worth $2,825,460. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

